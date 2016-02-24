FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liv Tyler among honorees at Elle Style Awards
#Lifestyle
February 24, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Liv Tyler among honorees at Elle Style Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - Hollywood actress Liv Tyler was among the winners at the Elle Style Awards in London on Tuesday night, picking up the TV Actress of the Year award.

“I was very shy and nervous ...  I was completely out of breath by the time I got to the stage so I just said ‘Thank you, thank you for having me’ and I left,” Tyler told Reuters.

“Honestly, I have a real thing about stage fright for some reason but ... if they’d have brought the award to the table I’d have been fine.”

The evening unofficially wraps up London Fashion Week. Others honored on the night included models Karlie Kloss who won Inspiring Woman of the Year award and Jourdan Dunn who was  named Style Influencer of the Year.

