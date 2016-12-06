First trailer of 'The Mummy' unwrapped
Fans were given a first look at the rebooted adventure thriller "The Mummy", with the release of the film's action-packed, stunt-filled trailer.
LONDON American fashion model Gigi Hadid was crowned international model of the year and designer Alexander McQueen named best British brand at the 2016 Fashion Awards on Monday night.
The fashion industry's top designers, models and celebrity fans braved chilly winter weather in London to walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.
Hadid, 21, beat her younger sister Bella and fellow models Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero for the top modeling award.
Alexander McQueen was named best British brand, and Gucci was awarded prizes for international business leader and international accessories designer.
BEIJING Hollywood actor Matt Damon on Tuesday defended his starring role in upcoming Hollywood film "The Great Wall", saying that accusations of "whitewashing", or the use Caucasian stars over actors of other ethnicities, were unfounded.
WARSAW Poland's supreme court on Tuesday upheld an earlier verdict that Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski cannot be extradited to the United States over a 1977 child sex conviction, bringing a definitive end to the Polish case.