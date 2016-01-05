FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden Globes menu unveiled in Beverly Hills
January 5, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Golden Globes menu unveiled in Beverly Hills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Beverly Hills - The awards season has officially begun with the unveiling on Monday of the menu Hollywood stars will be served at the 2016 Golden Globes.

This year, celebrities will enjoy dishes with meat and fish, served with a salad of vegetables and Asian flavors.

For those with a sweet tooth, pastry Chef Thomas Henzi, is creating a “trio of desserts”.

“We have a chocolate caramelito, which is a chocolate mousse on a flourless cake with rum Marnier,” he said.

“And then, I have a lemon mousseline with a pistachio center that’s formed into a round, gold ball. And then to give it some sustenance, we have a California almond cake.”

The Golden Globe take place on Jan. 10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
