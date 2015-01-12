The ultimate Golden Globes fashion accessory: Amal Clooney

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amid a wave of nominees and stars wearing red and white, all eyes were on the new Mrs. George Clooney as she made her red carpet debut in a striking black Christian Dior gown at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Amal Clooney, who married Clooney in a lavish Italian ceremony last year, offset her one-shouldered flowing gown with her own white opera gloves as she accompanied her husband, who will receive a lifetime achievement award on Sunday.

The human rights lawyer added a “Je Suis Charlie” pin on her purse while Clooney wore one on his lapel, in support of the victims of the attack on French satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo” last week.

Since getting engaged, Amal Clooney has earned praise for her high fashion picks, opting for French, Italian and British designers and becoming a staple on best dressed lists. Her gloves on Sunday set off their own viral Twitter trend, #GoldenGloves.

“Amal is the big ‘get’ in the fashion world right now,” said Eric Wilson, fashion news director at InStyle fashion magazine.

“Wearing gloves on a red carpet, as simple as it sounds, is a very dramatic move,” he added.

White was the chosen hue for the chilly night.

Nominee Emily Blunt spun a Grecian twist on the classic white dress in a draped Michael Kors gown, while Kate Hudson opted for a flesh-baring Versace fitted dress with cutouts.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus kept a sleek look in one-shouldered Narciso Rodriguez, while Rosamund Pike divided critics with her white Vera Wang dress with cutouts.

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sienna Miller in Miu Miu and a pregnant Keira Knightley in Chanel opted for white with floral prints.

Red, often regarded as a risky choice for stars for fear of blending into the carpet, was featured in all silhouettes, from Helen Mirren in a fitted Dolce and Gabbana embellished gown to “Girls” stars Lena Dunham in a backless satin Zac Posen and Allison Williams in a strapless sequined Armani Prive number.

Viola Davis won praise for her fitted strapless Donna Karan embellished red gown, while Taylor Schilling opted for a deep red Ralph Lauren halterneck gown with a flowing skirt.

But welcome pops of color amid the red and white came from nominees such as Amy Adams, who opted for a periwinkle Versace one-shouldered gown, and Naomi Watts in a yellow Gucci column accessorized with a Bulgari snake necklace.

Maggie Gyllenhaal opted for a dusky pink strapless dress and Anna Kendrick channeled her “Into The Woods” character Cinderella in a blush pink embellished Monique Lhuillier gown.

Last year’s red carpet darling Lupita Nyong‘o stood out in a purple Giambattista Valli gown covered in ruffled flower motifs, which Wilson said led the trend for texture tonight.

“There’s a real movement in 3-D texture in fashion, and it looks like Lupita is wearing fireworks,” he said. “She wears bright colors so beautifully, it’s quite stunning.”

Jessica Chastain led the metallic trend in a bronze Versace plunging number, while Reese Witherspoon went for all out glamour in silver sequined fitted Calvin Klein.

Jennifer Lopez shimmered in a plunging silver Zuhair Murad dress while best actress nominee Julianne Moore wore a gun-metal Givenchy gown.