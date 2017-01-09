Golden Globes red carpet: Casey Affleck's man bun, shimmering silver dominate

Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - Actor Casey Affleck stole the spotlight early at the Golden Globes on Sunday night when he donned a long beard and a man bun on the red carpet - and admitted that even he was embarrassed by his new hairstyle.

"I feel like I've got chicken pox on the day of my wedding," Affleck, who was nominated for best actor for "Manchester By the Sea", told NBC. "It's not a great look."

For the most part, female stars in shimmering silver and bold bright colors dominated the red carpet for the night.

Heavily pregnant, actress Natalie Portman opted for a bright yellow dress cut for the 1960's, a nod to her role as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the biopic "Jackie."

"La La Land" star Emma Stone wore a blush-pink Valentino dress embroidered with silver stars, a homage to the film's "City of Stars" song, and led a cavalcade of actresses in different styles of silver.

Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Mike Blake

"Loving" star Ruth Negga spun a futuristic look in a fitted metallic Louis Vuitton dress. "Lion" star Nicole Kidman wore a sheer Alexander McQueen gown with silver sequin embroidery, and Drew Barrymore was draped in a shimmering silver-and-white Monique Lhuillier gown.

"Stranger Things" newcomer Millie Bobby Brown, 12, opted for a shimmering Jenny Packham cocktail dress.

The bold bejeweled hues that dominated the spring/summer 2017 collections on the runway also found their way onto the red carpet.

Brie Larson went for red in a Rodarte gown. "Miss Sloane" star Jessica Chastain wore a periwinkle Prada dress, while "Edge of Seventeen" lead actress Hailee Steinfeld opted for a flowing lilac Vera Wang gown.

Spinning a twist on the classic black dress, "Arrival" best actress nominee Amy Adams won early praise from fashionistas for her black sequined Tom Ford gown, while Blake Lively opted for a figure-hugging Atelier Versace plunging black gown accented with gold sequined neckline and pocket details.

Kristen Bell opted for a sequined black Jenny Packham gown with a plunging neckline, and Janelle Monae split critics with her black-and-white high-low skirted Armani dress.