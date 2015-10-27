FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comedian Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for fourth time
October 27, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Comedian Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for fourth time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actor Ricky Gervais arrives at the Weinstein Netflix after party after the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

(Reuters) - Irreverent British comedian Rick Gervais will host the Golden Globes ceremony in 2016 for a fourth time, organizers said on Monday, bringing his biting humor to the glitzy annual movie and television awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Gervais, the creator of mockumentary “The Office,” hosted the dinner for three consecutive years from 2010-2012, keeping his celebrity targets on edge with a stream of barbed comments.

Organizers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said they were thrilled to have him back for the Jan. 10 ceremony.

“His off-the-cuff wit and quirky charm will surely have the room and audiences around the world at the edge of their seats,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement.

Gervais, 54, sent a cryptic Twitter message saying only “Pssst!” and launched the hashtag #Hesback.

The Golden Globes is one of Hollywood’s biggest and rowdiest awards ceremonies, and is broadcast live on NBC around the world.

“Disarming and surprising, Ricky is ready to honor - and send up - the best work of the year in film and television. Fasten your seats belts,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

Last year’s Golden Globes hosts were American comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were at the helm for a third time.

Gervais starred in and created the British version of “The Office” in 2001 before selling the format to U.S. television. He also created the comedy series “Extras” and “Life’s Too Short” as well as appearing in movies including “Night at the Museum,” “The Invention of Lying” and “Muppets Most Wanted.”

Last week the organizers of the Oscars announced that edgy comedian Chris Rock would host its 2016 ceremony in Hollywood in February.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

