FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Factbox: Key film nominees for the 2017 Golden Globe awards
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 12, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Key film nominees for the 2017 Golden Globe awards

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2017 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a gala dinner hosted by Jimmy Fallon in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8.

Following is a list of key film nominations.

BEST DRAMA

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"20th Century Women"

"Deadpool"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"La La Land"

"Sing Street"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle "La La Land"

Tom Ford "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Dev Patel "Lion"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis "Fences"

Naomie Harris "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman "Lion"

Octavia Spencer "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams "Manchester by the Sea"

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

"Zootopia"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls

"City of Stars" - La La Land

"Faith" - Sing

"Gold" - Gold

"How Far I"ll Go" - Moana

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Divines" France

"Elle" France

"Neruda" Chile

"The Salesman" (Iran/France)

"Toni Erdman" (Germany)

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.