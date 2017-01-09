Factbox: Key nominations for the 2017 Golden Globe awards

BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - The 2017 Golden Globe awards take place on Sunday in Beverly Hills, honoring the best of film and television.
Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes will be handed out at a gala dinner hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
Following is a list of key nominations.
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Lion"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
"20th Century Women"
"Deadpool"
"Florence Foster Jenkins"
"La La Land"
"Sing Street"
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Joel Edgerton, "Loving"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
Amy Adams, "Arrival"
Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"
Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"
Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"
Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Damien Chazelle "La La Land"
Tom Ford "Nocturnal Animals"
Mel Gibson "Hacksaw Ridge"
Barry Jenkins "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"
Mahershala Ali "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges "Hell or High Water"
Simon Helberg "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Dev Patel "Lion"
Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"
Viola Davis "Fences"
Naomie Harris "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman "Lion"
Octavia Spencer "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams "Manchester by the Sea"
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
"Moana"
"My Life as a Zucchini"
"Sing"
"Zootopia"
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"Faith" - Sing
"Gold" - Gold
"How Far I"ll Go" - Moana
"Divines" France
"Elle" France
"Neruda" Chile
"The Salesman" Iran/France
"Toni Erdman" Germany
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
"Atlanta"
"black-ish"
"Mozart in the Jungle"
"Transparent"
"Veep"
Rami Malek "Mr. Robot"
Bob Odenkirk "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys "The Americans"
Liev Schreiber "Ray Donovan"
Billy Bob Thornton "Goliath"
Caitriona Balfe "Outlander"
Claire Foy "The Crown"
Keri Russell "The Americans"
Winona Ryder "Stranger Things"
Evan Rachel Wood "Westworld"
Anthony Anderson "black-ish"
Gael Garcia Bernal "Mozart in the Jungle"
Donald Glover "Atlanta"
Nick Nolte "Graves"
Jeffrey Tambor "Transparent"
Rachel Bloom "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"
Sarah Jessica Parker "Divorce"
Issa Rae "Insecure"
Gina Rodriguez "Jane The Virgin"
Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"
"American Crime"
"The Dresser"
"The Night Manager"
"The Night Of"
"The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story"
