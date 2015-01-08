Key Golden Globe Award film nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will hand out its 72nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Following is a list of key film nominees.
“Boyhood”
“Foxcatcher”
“The Imitation Game”
“Selma”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Into The Woods”
“Pride”
“St. Vincent”
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
David Oyelowo, “Selma”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Bill Murray, “St. Vincent”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice”
Christoph Waltz, “Big Eyes”
Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”
Emily Blunt, “Into The Woods”
Helen Mirren, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”
Julianne Moore, “Maps to the Stars”
Quvenzhane Wallis, “Annie”
Robert Duvall, “The Judge”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Meryl Streep, “Into The Woods”
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
David Fincher, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
“Force Majeure,” Sweden
“Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem,” Israel
“Ida,” Poland
“Leviathan,” Russia
“Tangerines,” Estonia
“Big Hero 6”
“The Book of Life”
“The Boxtrolls”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“The Lego Movie”
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander
Dinelaris, Armando Bo, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Graham Moore, “Imitation Game”
Alexandre Desplat, “The Imitation Game”
Johann Johannsson, “The Theory of Everything”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Gone Girl”
Antonio Sanchez, “Birdman”
Hans Zimmer, “Interstellar”
“Big Eyes,” for “Big Eyes” - Lana Del Rey
“Glory,” for “Selma” - John Legend, Common
“Mercy Is,” for “Noah” - Patty Smith, Lenny Kaye
“Opportunity,” for “Annie” - Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will
Gluck
”Yellow Flicker Beat,“ for ”The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -
Part 1” - Lorde
