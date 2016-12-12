Out with old, in with new television shows at Golden Globes

Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick (L-R) sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 12, 2016.

(Reuters) - Television stalwarts were pushed aside for shiny new fare at the Golden Globes on Monday, with U.S. broadcast networks edging their way back into the contest after years of domination by premium cable and streaming upstarts.

FX's (FOXA.O) limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," which won big at the Emmys earlier this year, led all contenders with five nominations for its dramatization of the 1995 double murder trial of football star Simpson.

In the best drama series field, the top Globes TV prize, there were four new contenders - HBO's (TWX.N) sci-fi series "Westworld," heart-tugging family drama "This Is Us" from NBC CMSCA.O, lavish British royal series "The Crown" and 1980s sci-fi mystery "Stranger Things," both from Netflix's (NFLX.O).

"This Is Us," which also won nominations for supporting actresses Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, marked the first Golden Globes best drama series nomination for NBC in 10 years.

"What a morning. The last time my phone started ringing like that at 5:30 a.m. I think my grandfather had died. This continues to be the wildest, craziest, and most rewarding ride for all of us," said Dan Fogelman, creator of "This Is Us."

The clutch of new shows and actors meant there was no room for old Golden Globe favorites like Netflix's "Orange is The New Black," "House of Cards" and "Narcos," and Showtime's "Homeland" and "The Affair."

ABC (DIS.N) also got back into the game with modern African-American family comedy "black-ish" landing nominations for best comedy series and actors Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. ABC also picked up two nods for drama series "American Crime."

"I'm 44 years old, third series in. This is a thrilling moment, and I couldn't be prouder that it's because of 'black-ish'," Ross said in a statement.

"black-ish" will compete against FX's new hip hop comedy "Atlanta," as well as "Mozart in the Jungle" and transgender comedy "Transparent," both from Amazon Studios (AMZN.O).

Amazon, along with Netflix, Hulu and other digital platforms, have revolutionized television in the past five years with bold content, no advertiser pressure, and full seasons that are released in one go.

On Monday, HBO led all networks with 14 nominations, including for its hit medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," White House comedy "Veep," and mini-series "The Night Of."

FX got nine nominations, followed by ABC, Amazon, AMC (AMC.N) and Netflix all with five.

HBO's costly new futuristic Western series "Westworld" arrived in October to critical acclaim after much delay, and picked up three Golden Globe nominations.

"It's been a long, incredible journey to this point, and we are thrilled to see this recognition," said co-creator Jonathan Nolan.