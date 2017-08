Creator and cast member Donald Glover speaks at a panel for the television series "Atlanta" during the TCA FX Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California U.S., August 9, 2016.

(Reuters) - "Atlanta" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television comedy series.

The FX hip hop comedy about two cousins in the Atlanta rap scene beat ABC's "black-ish," HBO's "Veep," and Amazon Studios' "Mozart in the Jungle" and "Transparent."