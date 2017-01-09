Factbox: Key winners at the 2017 Golden Globe awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - The 2017 Golden Globe awards, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills, honoring the best of film and television.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
"Moonlight"
"La La Land"
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Damien Chazelle "La La Land"
Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"
Viola Davis "Fences"
"Zootopia"
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"Elle" France
"The Crown"
"Atlanta"
Billy Bob Thornton "Goliath"
Claire Foy "The Crown"
Donald Glover "Atlanta"
Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"
"The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story"
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken