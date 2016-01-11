Factbox: Key film and television winners at the 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - The 2016 Golden Globes were handed out on Sunday for the best performances, writing and directing in movies and television.
Following is a list of key winners of the awards, decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
“The Revenant”
“The Martian”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”
Brie Larson, “Room”
Matt Damon, “The Martian”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”
Sylvester Stallone, “Creed”
Kate Winslet, “Steve Jobs”
Alejandro Inarritu, “The Revenant”
“Son of Saul” (Hungary)
“Inside Out”
“Steve Jobs”
“The Hateful Eight”
“Writing’s on the Wall” (“Spectre”)
“Mozart in the Jungle”
“Mr. Robot”
Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”
Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
“Wolf Hall”
Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Mary Milliken