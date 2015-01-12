Factbox: Golden Globe Award winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - The following are film and television winners at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday.
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
“Leviathan,” Russia
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander
Dinelaris, Armando Bo, “Birdman”
Johann Johannsson, “The Theory of Everything”
“Glory,” for “Selma” - John Legend, Common
“The Affair”
“Transparent”
“Fargo”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Walsh