Adele to perform at 2016 Grammys
January 20, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Adele to perform at 2016 Grammys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Adele performs "Rolling in the Deep" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Adele, whose album “25” swiftly became the biggest seller of 2015, is to perform at the 2016 Grammy Awards in February, organizers said on Wednesday.

The British singer has not been nominated this year because her comeback album “25” was released in November, outside the eligibility period for Grammy consideration. But she will be among performers taking the stage at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, the Recording Academy said in a statement.

Adele, who won six Grammys for her 2011 hit album “21,” broke opening week sales records in the United States when she returned to recording after a four-year absence with “25.” The album has sold more than 7.4 million copies in the U.S. alone, according to data from Nielsen Music.

U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar, who leads the 2016 Grammy field with 11 nominations including album of the year for “To Pimp A Butterfly”, will also perform at the February award ceremony, along with Canada’s The Weeknd.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

