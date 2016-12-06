Factbox: Leading 2016 Grammy Award nominees in key categories

(Reuters) - The nominations for the 2016 Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Tuesday.
Winners will be announced at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
The following is a list of the nominees in key categories:
"25" — Adele
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Views" — Drake
"A Sailor's Guide To Earth" — Sturgill Simpson
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
"25" — Adele
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Confident" — Demi Lovato
"This Is Acting" — Sia
"California" — Blink-182
"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage The Elephant
"Magma" — Gojira
"Death Of A Bachelor" — Panic! At The Disco
"Weezer" — Weezer
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Ology" — Gallant
"We Are King" — KING
"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak
"Anti" — Rihanna
"Big Day In A Small Town" - Brandy Clark
"Full Circle" - Loretta Lynn
"Hero" - Maren Morris
"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" - Sturgill Simpson
"Ripcord" - Keith Urban
"22, A Million" — Bon Iver
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey
"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop
"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead
"Coloring Book" - Chance The Rapper
"And The Anonymous Nobody" - De La Soul
"Major Key" - DJ Khaled
"Views" - Drake
"Blank Face" - ScHoolboy Q
"The Life Of Pablo" - Kanye West
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker