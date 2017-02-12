Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

LOS ANGELES The Grammy Awards, the biggest honors in the music industry, take place in Los Angeles on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by James Corden.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"25" — Adele

"Lemonade" — Beyoncé

"Purpose" — Justin Bieber

"Views" — Drake

"A Sailor's Guide To Earth" — Sturgill Simpson

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"25" — Adele

"Purpose" — Justin Bieber

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Confident" — Demi Lovato

"This Is Acting" — Sia

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"California" — Blink-182

"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage The Elephant

"Magma" — Gojira

"Death Of A Bachelor" — Panic! At The Disco

"Weezer" — Weezer

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

"Lemonade" — Beyoncé

"Ology" — Gallant

"We Are King" — KING

"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak

"Anti" — Rihanna

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Big Day In A Small Town" - Brandy Clark

"Full Circle" - Loretta Lynn

"Hero" - Maren Morris

"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" - Sturgill Simpson

"Ripcord" - Keith Urban

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

"22, A Million" — Bon Iver

"Blackstar" — David Bowie

"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey

"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop

"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Coloring Book" - Chance The Rapper

"And The Anonymous Nobody" - De La Soul

"Major Key" - DJ Khaled

"Views" - Drake

"Blank Face" - ScHoolboy Q

"The Life Of Pablo" - Kanye West

