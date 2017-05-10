FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
#Entertainment News
May 10, 2017 / 12:06 AM / 3 months ago

Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.

The 60th Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28 at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden arena, where the ceremony was last held in 2003, the Recording Academy and CBS Corp, which televises the live event, said in a statement.

The move to bring the prestigious event, staged at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles for the past 14 years, to New York was largely championed by the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, the statement said. It said the show is estimated to bring $200 million to the city's economy.

"Playing host to the music industry's marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city," de Blasio said in the statement.

The announcement was accompanied by a short film directed by Spike Lee, in which he and New York musicians including Cyndi Lauper and Tony Bennett showed off the city's musical history and venues.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott

