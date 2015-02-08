Factbox: Grammy Award nominees in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Music’s 57th Grammy Awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of the nominees in key categories.
“Morning Phase,” Beck
“Beyonce,” Beyonce
“X,” Ed Sheeran
“In the Lonely Hour,” Sam Smith
“Girl,” Pharrell Williams
“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
“Chandelier,” Sia
“Stay with Me,” (Darkchild Version) Sam Smith
“Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift
“All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
“All About That Bass,” Kevin Kadish and Meghan Trainor
“Chandelier,” Sia Furler and Jesse Shatkin
“Shake It Off,” Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift
“Stay with Me,” (Darkchild Version) James Napier, William Phillips and Sam Smith
“Take Me to Church,” Andrew Hozier-Byrne
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
“Ghost Stories,” Coldplay
“Bangerz,” Miley Cyrus
“My Everything,” Ariana Grande
“Prism,” Katy Perry
“X,” Ed Sheeran
“In the Lonely Hour,” Sam Smith
“Ryan Adams,” Ryan Adams
“Morning Phase,” Beck
“Turn Blue,” The Black Keys
“Hypnotic Eye,” Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
“Songs of Innocence,” U2
“Sail Out,” Jhene Aiko
“Beyonce,” Beyonce
“X,” Chris Brown
“Mali Is...,” Mali Music
“Girl,” Pharrell Williams
“Riser,” Dierks Bentley
“The Outsiders,” Eric Church
“12 Stories,” Brandy Clark
“Platinum,” Miranda Lambert
“The Way I‘m Livin’,” Lee Ann Womack
“Syro,” Aphex Twin
“While (1<2),” Deadmau5
“Nabuma Rubberband,” Little Dragon
“Do It Again,” Royksopp and Robyn
“Damage Control,” Mat Zo
“This Is All Yours,” Alt-J
“Reflektor,” Arcade Fire
“Melophobia,” Cage the Elephant
“St. Vincent,” St. Vincent
“Lazaretto,” Jack White
“The New Classic,” Iggy Azalea
“Because the Internet,” Childish Gambino
“Nobody’s Smiling,” Common
“The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” Eminem
“Oxymoron,” Schoolboy Q
“Blacc Hollywood,” Wiz Khalifa
Paul Epworth
John Hill
Jay Joyce
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
