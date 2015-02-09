Grammy Award winners in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Music’s 57th Grammy Awards were handed out by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of winners in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Morning Phase,” Beck

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Stay with Me,” (Darkchild Version) Sam Smith

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

“Stay with Me,” (Darkchild Version) James Napier, William Phillips and Sam Smith

BEST NEW ARTIST

Sam Smith

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“In the Lonely Hour,” Sam Smith

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Morning Phase,” Beck

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

“Girl,” Pharrell Williams

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Platinum,” Miranda Lambert

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“Syro,” Aphex Twin

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“St. Vincent,” St. Vincent

BEST RAP ALBUM

“The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” Eminem

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Max Martin