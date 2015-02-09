Grammy Award winners in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Music’s 57th Grammy Awards were handed out by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of winners in key categories.
“Morning Phase,” Beck
“Stay with Me,” (Darkchild Version) Sam Smith
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
“Stay with Me,” (Darkchild Version) James Napier, William Phillips and Sam Smith
Sam Smith
“In the Lonely Hour,” Sam Smith
“Morning Phase,” Beck
“Girl,” Pharrell Williams
“Platinum,” Miranda Lambert
“Syro,” Aphex Twin
“St. Vincent,” St. Vincent
“The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” Eminem
Max Martin
Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Eric Walsh