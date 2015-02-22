Factbox: Key winners at the 30th Independent Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) - The 30th Independent Spirit Awards handed out top accolades for the year’s best achievements in independent film on Saturday.
Below is a list of winners in key categories.
“Birdman”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
“CitizenFour”
“Ida,” Poland
“Nightcrawler”
Justin Simien, “Dear White People”
Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”
Tom Cross, “Whiplash”
“Inherent Vice”
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)
“Land Ho”
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy