Factbox: Key winners at the 30th Independent Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) - The 30th Independent Spirit Awards handed out top accolades for the year’s best achievements in independent film on Saturday.

Below is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST FEATURE

“Birdman”

BEST ACTOR

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

BEST ACTRESS

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

BEST DIRECTOR

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“CitizenFour”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Ida,” Poland

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“Nightcrawler”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Justin Simien, “Dear White People”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross, “Whiplash”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

“Inherent Vice”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)

“Land Ho”