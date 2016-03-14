FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stars arrive at Kids' Choice Awards
March 14, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Stars arrive at Kids' Choice Awards

Internet personality Beauty Nezz. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

INGLEWOOD, California – Stars, including Heidi Klum and “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland, took to the red carpet at Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards at the weekend, where winners included girl band Fifth Harmony and actress Zendaya. The show, which is in its 27th year, featured performances from Joe Jonas’s new band DNCE, Wiz Khalifa and Silento. Awards are given in 22 categories, spanning film, television, books, music and sport, during the stunt-filled annual award show. Winners are decided by viewers who cast votes for their favourite stars online. At the show’s end, fountains of green slime were unleashed on the audience, and host Blake Shelton was soaked by a deluge of slime from above.

