Kobe Bryant slimed after winning Kids Choice prize
July 15, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Kobe Bryant slimed after winning Kids Choice prize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant reacts after he was "slimed" after accepting the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., July 14, 2016.Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Retired Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was given the traditional golden sliming at the Kids Choice Sport awards on Thursday after picking up the "Legend" prize.

The 37-year-old was presented with the award, an orange blimp with a bushy mohawk, by American actress and singer Zendaya in Los Angeles before four jets emerged from the stage to douse the 18-time All Star in slime.

Bryant brought down the curtain on his standout 20-year career with a 60-point showing in his final game against the Utah Jazz in April.

He won five NBA Championships with the Lakers, two NBA Finals MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals for the United States.

Former England soccer captain David Beckham and ex New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter are previous winners of the Kids Choice 'Legend' prize that comes with a gold sliming.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore. Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

