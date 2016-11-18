Late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel wins three Latin Grammys

Producer Gustavo Farias accepts the award for album of the year for "Los Duo 2" by Juan Gabriel at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2016.

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Late Mexican singer and actor Juan Gabriel finally won his first ever Latin Grammys on Thursday, taking album of the year for "Los Duo 2" and two other awards three months after his death.

Gabriel, one of world's best-selling Latin singer-songwriters, also won for best traditional pop/vocal album, while his work for Puerto Rican singer India on "Intensamente India Con Canciones de Juan Gabriel," led her to a win for best salsa album.

Gabriel, who died in August at the age of 66 in California while on tour, had never won a Latin Grammy despite recording some 18 albums.

Colombians Shakira and Carlos Vives were the other big winners, taking home two Latin Grammys for their catchy summer song "La Bicicleta."

An image of Juan Gabriel, who won album of the year for "Los Duo 2," is shown on screen at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2016. Mario Anzuoni

"La Bicicleta", the first collaboration between the two singers, won record and song of the year on a night that celebrated the best of Latin music.

Mexican sibling duo Jesse & Joy's "Un Besito Mas" was declared the best contemporary pop/vocal album and Mexican-American guitar player Julieta Venegas won the rock/pop album Latin Grammy for "Algo Sucede."

Slideshow (7 Images)

Colombian singer Manuel Medrano was named best new artist.

The three hour show featured performances from Marc Anthony, the newly-crowned Latin Recording Academy's person of the year, as well as Wisin, and Jesse & Joy.

The Latin Grammy nominees and winners are voted for by members of The Latin Recording Academy.