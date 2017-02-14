YouTube, Disney ditch PewDiePie over anti-Semitic content
LOS ANGELES YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
LONDON The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place in London this year, more than 20 years since the ceremony was last held in the British capital, channel MTV said on Tuesday.
The awards show is hosted in a different European city each year. Last year's edition took place in Rotterdam.
"London is arguably the world's musical epicenter," David Lynn, chief executive of MTV's parent company Viacom International Media Networks, said in a statement.
"The (awards ceremony) creates an incredible buzz wherever it lands it; that will be amplified tenfold in London."
The awards show was last held in London in 1996. The 2017 edition will take place in November.
LOS ANGELES Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.
LONDON Musical "La La Land" won big at Britain's main film awards on Sunday as it scooped the prize for best film, while Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle picked up awards for best actress and best director respectively.