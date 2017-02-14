Bruno Mars performs on stage at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place in London this year, more than 20 years since the ceremony was last held in the British capital, channel MTV said on Tuesday.

The awards show is hosted in a different European city each year. Last year's edition took place in Rotterdam.

"London is arguably the world's musical epicenter," David Lynn, chief executive of MTV's parent company Viacom International Media Networks, said in a statement.

"The (awards ceremony) creates an incredible buzz wherever it lands it; that will be amplified tenfold in London."

The awards show was last held in London in 1996. The 2017 edition will take place in November.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Pritha Sarkar)