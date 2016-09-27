David Bowie's art collection arrives in NY ahead of November sale
Sotheby's on Monday previewed the contemporary art collection of late rock star David Bowie at their gallery headquarters in New York ahead of its auction in November.
LONDON Music stars Beyonce and Justin Bieber lead the nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, earning five nods each at the major music event.
Beyonce is in the running for Best Video for her song "Formation", Best Female, Best Live, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act (United States).
Bieber, who triumphed at last year's awards in Milan with five wins, was nominated for Best Song for "Sorry", Best Male, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act (Canada).
British singer Adele got four nominations, including Best Song for her world hit "Hello", Best Female and Best Live, alongside band Coldplay who also got four nominations, including Best Video for single "Up&Up", Best Live and Best Rock.
Danish band Lukas Graham and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes also earned four nominations.
The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held in Rotterdam on Nov. 6.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)
Canadian rapper Drake returned to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with "Views" on Monday after a seven-week break from the top spot.
SAN FRANCISCO Chinese property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Dick Clark Productions, the company that runs the Golden Globe awards and Miss America pageants, as it expands a growing Hollywood portfolio.