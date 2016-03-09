Force awakens for 'Star Wars' with 11 MTV Movie Award nods

Moviegoers wait before the first showing of the movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the entrance of a movie theatre in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - It may have been snubbed at the Oscars but the Force awakened on Tuesday for the current “Star Wars” blockbuster with the film gaining a leading 11 nominations for the upcoming MTV Movie Awards.

Breakout British star Daisy Ridley, 23, led the way for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” getting nods for best female performance, best hero and best fight in the Walt Disney movie that has taken more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

John Boyega, 23, was nominated for best breakthrough and best action performance for his role as turncoat Stormtrooper Finn, and the movie will also compete for movie of the year and best cast ensemble at the fan-based awards show in April.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” failed to win any of its five Oscar nominations in February - mostly for visual effects and editing - and failed to get a best picture nomination.

The MTV Movie Awards however, are all about fans. “It’s about blockbuster movies that audiences line up to see; comedies, superheroes, science fiction, fantasy action,” the show’s executive producer, Casey Patterson, said in a statement.

The MTV Movie Awards are known for their irreverent humor and categories like best kiss and best villain. This year Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio will compete in the best fight category for his tussle with a ferocious bear in the movie “The Revenant,” as well as for best male performance.

Hit box-office action movie “Deadpool” got eight nominations, including for its stars Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin.

The 2016 MTV Movie Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles at a ceremony hosted by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and broadcast on April 10 on MTV.