a year ago
Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
#Entertainment News
August 29, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards were held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.

Following is a list of key winners:

Video of the Year

Beyonce "Formation"

Best Female Video

Beyonce "Hold Up"

Best Male Video

Calvin Harris, featuring Rihanna, "This is What You Came For"

Best Collaboration

Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign "Work From Home"

Best Hip Hop Video

Drake "Hotline Bling"

Best Pop Video

Beyonce "Formation"

Best Rock Video

Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"

Best Electronic Video

Calvin Harris & Disciples "How Deep Is Your Love"

Best New Artist

DNCE

Breakthrough Long Form Video

Beyonce "Lemonade"

Song of Summer

Fifth Harmony "All In My Head"

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Rihanna

Reporting by Jill Serjeant

