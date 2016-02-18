Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Yoko Ono winners at London's NME awards

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LONDON (Reuters) - British bands Coldplay, Wolf Alice and The Libertines were among the winners at music magazine NME’s annual awards, which also saw artist Yoko Ono honored with an Inspiration Award.

Coldplay, who performed at this month’s Super Bowl, received the “Godlike Genius” award at the London ceremony on Wednesday night while rock band Wolf Alice scooped best live band and best track for their song “Giant Peach”.

Artist, peace activist and widow of Beatle John Lennon, Ono, who turned 83 on Thursday, received the NME Inspiration Award.

“It’s so flattering, I feel very good thank you,” Ono told Reuters of the award on arrival.

Asked how the public’s perception of her had changed over time, she said: “Well I don’t think it changed so much but at least they understand that I‘m a working girl.”

Other winners on the night -- where the awards are voted for by NME readers -- included indie rock bands The Maccabees, who were named best British band, and Foals, who took best album for “What Went Down”.

Rock band The Libertines took two awards: music moment of the year for their for their secret Glastonbury festival set and best fan community.

“Boom Clap” singer Charli XCX received the best British solo artist prize while American Taylor Swift, who made Grammy history this week by becoming the first woman to win album of the year twice, was named best international solo artist.

Other categories saw the Foo Fighters’ singer Dave Grohl awarded the “hero of the year” accolade and U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump named “villain of the year”.