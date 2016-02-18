FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Yoko Ono winners at London's NME awards
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 18, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Yoko Ono winners at London's NME awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LONDON (Reuters) - British bands Coldplay, Wolf Alice and The Libertines were among the winners at music magazine NME’s annual awards, which also saw artist Yoko Ono honored with an Inspiration Award.

Coldplay, who performed at this month’s Super Bowl, received the “Godlike Genius” award at the London ceremony on Wednesday night while rock band Wolf Alice scooped best live band and best track for their song “Giant Peach”.

Artist, peace activist and widow of Beatle John Lennon, Ono, who turned 83 on Thursday, received the NME Inspiration Award.

“It’s so flattering, I feel very good thank you,” Ono told Reuters of the award on arrival.

Asked how the public’s perception of her had changed over time, she said: “Well I don’t think it changed so much but at least they understand that I‘m a working girl.”

Other winners on the night -- where the awards are voted for by NME readers -- included indie rock bands The Maccabees, who were named best British band, and Foals, who took best album for “What Went Down”.

Rock band The Libertines took two awards: music moment of the year for their for their secret Glastonbury festival set and best fan community.

“Boom Clap” singer Charli XCX received the best British solo artist prize while American Taylor Swift, who made Grammy history this week by becoming the first woman to win album of the year twice, was named best international solo artist.

Other categories saw the Foo Fighters’ singer Dave Grohl awarded the “hero of the year” accolade and U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump named “villain of the year”.

Reporting By Edward Baran and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.