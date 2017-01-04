'La La Land', 'Manchester by the Sea' and 'Moonlight' sweep New York Critics Circle

NEW YORK (Reuters) - "La La Land" continued its domination of the Best Picture category for this awards season by taking the top prize at the 82nd New York Film Critics Circle awards on Tuesday night.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the musical love story of an aspiring actress and a jazz musician set in Los Angeles is considered an Oscar front-runner this year.

Casey Affleck picked up Best Actor for his portrayal of a man who becomes the reluctant guardian for his teenage nephew after his brother dies, in the film "Manchester by the Sea".

"Well, I've been singled out by this organization before in a less flattering way, but you got to take your lumps, you know, if you're going to enjoy the sugar ... So it's nice to be in this room and to know that at least a majority of them appreciated the job I did in this movie, if not all of them," Affleck said.

French actress Isabelle Huppert was recognized as Best Actress for her work in the drama films "Elle" and Things To Come".

(L-R) Producer Gary Gilbert, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle and producer Jordan Horowitz pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for "La La Land" during the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., December 11, 2016. Danny Moloshok/File Photo

"I feel like I have twins, it's great, it's really great ... and I think both films speak in a very honest way about a woman's condition in a very contemporary way", she said.

Best Supporting Actress went to Michelle Williams for her roles in "Manchester by the Sea" and "Certain Women".

"Moonlight", which follows a young black man growing up in a tough Miami neighborhood, picked up multiple trophies.

Mahershala Ali snagged Best Supporting Actor for his depiction of a crack dealer, while Barry Jenkins was named Best Director and James Laxton Best Cinematographer.

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is among the oldest critics groups in the United States, and its awards are seen as a bellwether for the Oscars.