'Birdman' wins Oscar for best picture

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - - “Birdman,” a dark satire of show business and fame directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu, on Sunday won the Academy Award for best picture, the film industry’s highest honor.

The film from Fox Searchlight Pictures (FOXA.O) portrays a washed-up former superhero actor, played by Michael Keaton, and his struggle to make a comeback in a Broadway play. It stood out among the eight nominees for appearing to be filmed in one long continuous shot.