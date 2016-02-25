Biden to introduce Lady Gaga at Oscars, highlight effort against sexual assault

Lady Gaga is tied with a rope as she performs a medley of songs as a tribute to the late David Bowie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden will take the stage at the Academy Awards show on Sunday to introduce Lady Gaga for her performance of “Til It Happens to You,” an Oscar-nominated song about sexual assault on college campuses from the film “The Hunting Ground.”

Biden is a long-time advocate against sexual assault who authored the Violence Against Women Act. He will urge the Oscar audience to take a pledge to speak out about the issue by visiting www.ItsOnUs.org, his spokeswoman said.

Biden will attend the awards show with his wife, Jill.