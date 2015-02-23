FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alejandro Inarritu wins best director Oscar for 'Birdman'
#Entertainment News
February 23, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Alejandro Inarritu wins best director Oscar for 'Birdman'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michael Keaton (L), nominated for Best Actor for the film "Birdman" and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, nominated for Best Director for the same film, arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu won the Oscar for best director on Sunday for “Birdman,” his darkly satirical take on show business.

This was the first Academy Award for Inarritu, 51, whose film stars Michael Keaton as a washed-up, former superhero actor trying to make an improbable comeback with his own Broadway play.

“I am very, very thankful, grateful, humbly honored by the Academy for this incredible recognition,” Inarritu said. “This is crazy.”

He praised his fellow best director nominees, saying “our work will only be judged by time.”

Inarritu’s best director win makes it two years in a row that the honor has gone to a Mexican filmmaker. His friend, Alfonso Cuaron, won the Oscar last year for “Gravity”, the 3-D space thriller starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

Inarritu had faced stiff competition for the best director category from fellow filmmaker Richard Linklater and his coming-of-age tale “Boyhood,” which was filmed over 12 years using the same cast.

Previous feature films by Inarritu, “Amores perros” (2000), “21 Grams” (2003), “Babel” (2006), and “Biutiful” (2010), have all received Oscar nominations in various categories.

Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
