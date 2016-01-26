FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activists urge viewers to tune out of Oscars
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 26, 2016 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Activists urge viewers to tune out of Oscars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Activists in Los Angeles have urged television viewers to boycott next month’s Oscars by tuning out until the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences implements changes.

Despite last week’s announcement by the Academy of a landmark campaign to diversify its voters ranks, a chapter of Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network is moving ahead with protest plans.

“Our attitude is that if African-Americans aren’t going to be part of the telecast, being nominated and getting an award, than why should African-Americans viewers watch and support a ceremony that seems to lack diversity and inclusion of African-Americans and other minorities,” member Ali Najee  said.

Following heavy criticism that it had failed to nominate a single actor of color for a second year, the Academy has pledged to double female and minority membership by 2020.

Actor Will Smith, his actress wife Jada Pinkett Smith, director Spike Lee and a handful of others have said they will skip the Feb. 28 awards ceremony.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.