Factbox: Key Oscar winners at the 88th Academy Awards

Alicia Vikander receives the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS8G8C

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 88th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Chris Rock.

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards, also known as the Oscars.

BEST PICTURE

“Spotlight”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro Iñárritu, “The Revenant”

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

BEST ACTRESS

Brie Larson, “Room”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS8H62

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Spotlight”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Big Short”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Inside Out”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Amy”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Son of Saul” Hungary

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“The Hateful Eight” Ennio Morricone

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Writing’s On The Wall” from “Spectre”