Treats for official Oscar after party unveiled

LOS ANGELES - The team behind the annual Governors Ball have offered a first glimpse at what food treats Hollywood stars will be eating at this year’s official Oscars after party.

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck unveiled delicacies including fresh lobster and Alaskan king crab. Also offered on the Feb. 28 night will be chicken pot pie with black truffles and mac and cheese.

“We did this already for 22 years so we know what the people eat and also most of the movie stars and most of Hollywood come to our restaurant so we know what they like,” Puck said. “So we always make some traditional dishes, some comfort food and some more modern things.”

Some 1,500 guests are expected at after-party on Hollywood’s biggest night