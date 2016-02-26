FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International crowd of animators vie for Oscar
February 26, 2016

International crowd of animators vie for Oscar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LOS ANGELES - The nominees for this year’s Animated Feature Film category at Sunday’s Academy Awards span international borders with contenders representing the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil and Japan.

    Disney Pixar’s “Inside Out” and the adult-themed stop motion animation “Anomalisa” are from the United States while the UK is represented with “Shaun the Sheep Movie”.

    “Boy and the World” hails from Brazil while “When Marnie was There”  is from Japan.

    On Thursday, nominated directors and producers attended a soiree at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, discussing what it meant to be up for the Hollywood’s most coveted award.

