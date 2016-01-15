FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'It feels great' DiCaprio says on Oscar nomination
January 15, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

'It feels great' DiCaprio says on Oscar nomination

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON - Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio welcomed his latest Oscar acting nomination for “The Revenant”, saying the nod “feels great”.

Speaking at the London premiere of the survival drama, the 41-year old, who has been nominated five times for an Academy Award for acting, said making “The Revenant” was a unique experience.

“It does feel great, especially when you’ve worked on something for this long a period of time,” DiCaprio told reporters on a chilly London Thursday night.

“I keep saying to people, this was almost like going on a grand voyage together with a crew. It was unlike any other filmmaking experience I’ve had.”

The film is leading the running for the Oscars, with 12 nominations, including best picture, director for Alejandro G. Inarritu and best supporting actor for Tom Hardy.

“To see all their efforts and work connecting with the Academy and our community, it does feel great,” DiCaprio said.

“You know, it’s not often that films like this even get made but the fact that it’s gotten recognized means we’re going to get to do more like it.”

