Factbox: Key nominations for the 2016 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations for the 88th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Thursday.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories for the awards, also known as the Oscars. The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by comedian Chris Rock in Hollywood on Feb. 28.

BEST PICTURE

“The Big Short”

“Bridge of Spies”

“Brooklyn”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“The Martian”

“The Revenant”

“Room”

“Spotlight”

BEST DIRECTOR

Adam McKay, ”The Big Short

George Miller, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Alejandro G. Inarritu, “The Revenant”

Lenny Abrahamson, “Room”

Tom McCarthy, “Spotlight”

BEST ACTOR

Bryan Cranston, “Trumbo”

Matt Damon, “The Martian”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

Michael Fassbender, “Steve Jobs”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Danish Girl”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Carol”

Brie Larson, “Room”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”

Charlotte Rampling, “45 Years”

Saoirse Ronan, “Brooklyn”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christian Bale, “The Big Short”

Tom Hardy, “The Revenant”

Mark Ruffalo, “Spotlight”

Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”

Sylvester Stallone, “Creed”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Jason Leigh, “The Hateful Eight”

Rooney Mara, “Carol”

Rachel McAdams, “Spotlight”

Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”

Kate Winslet, “Steve Jobs”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Bridge of Spies”

“Ex Machina”

“Inside Out”

“Spotlight”

“Straight Outta Compton”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Big Short”

“Brooklyn”

“Carol”

“The Martian”

“Room”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Anomalisa”

“Boy and the World”

“Inside Out”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie”

“When Marnie Was There”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Amy”

“Cartel Land”

“The Look of Silence”

“What Happened, Miss Simone?”

“Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Embrace of the Serpent” Colombia

“Mustang” France

“Son of Saul” Hungary

“Theeb” Jordan

“A War” Denmark

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Bridge of Spies” Thomas Newman

“Carol” Carter Burwell

“The Hateful Eight” Ennio Morricone

“Sicario” Jóhann Jóhannsson

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Earned It” from “Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Manta Ray” from “Racing Extinction”

“Simple Song #3” from “Youth”

”Til It Happens To You” from “The Hunting Ground”

“Writing’s On The Wall” from “Spectre”