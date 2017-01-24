Factbox: Oscar nominees share personal stories and thanks

(Reuters) - Film actors, directors and writers nominated for Academy Awards on Tuesday responded with childhood memories to words of praise for the departed.

Following are reactions by statement, social media and phone to the nominations, which are chosen by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for best original song for "How Far I'll Go" in the animated film "Moana"

"I spent a good chunk of my childhood memorizing (comedian) Billy Crystal's musical Oscar monologues, so this is insane. Seeing 'The Little Mermaid' changed my life at 9 years old, so to work with its directors Ron Clements and John Musker on 'Moana' has been a dream come true."

Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for "La La Land"

"What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor, and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my 'La La Land' family."

Ryan Gosling, nominated for best actor for "La La Land"

"I'm very grateful to the Academy for recognizing my work in 'La La Land.' It was a true collaboration, so to see everyone else's wonderful work on the film acknowledged so generously makes it even more special."

Kenneth Lonergan, best director and best original screenplay nominee for "Manchester by the Sea"

"We tried to make a movie about people standing by each other no matter what; thank you to everyone who let us try, and to everyone out there trying to tell the truth about what it is to be a human being."

Denzel Washington, nominated for best actor for "Fences" which he also directed and which is based on a play by the late August Wilson

"Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition and for honoring August Wilson's brilliant words."

Jeff Bridges, best supporting actor nominee for "Hell or High Water"

"Woke up this morning in beautiful Solano Beach (California) after playing a cool gig at the Belly Up (tavern) with my band the Abiders to find out I’ve been nominated for my performance in 'Hell or High Water.' What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart."

Luke Davies, nominated for best adapted screenplay for "Lion"

"I think of the film as an anthem to the persistence of love. I didn’t consciously set out to write a film that would spark wider conversations about the ethics of adoption or the worldwide scourge of child sex trafficking. But I am so very grateful it seems to be doing that, too."

Nicole Kidman, nominated for best supporting actress for "Lion"

"I want to thank the Academy for all of the acknowledgements you have given this heartfelt film. But, most importantly, I want to thank the Brierley family for putting themselves in such a vulnerable place and sharing their story (in the film) with the world."

Mahershala Ali, nominated for best supporting actor for "Moonlight"

"The most one can ask for in this work is to have a presence in projects that entertain and yet still hold a space to educate, inform and uplift. And for that, I am truly grateful."

Ava DuVernay, nominated for best documentary film for "13th"

"My thanks to the Academy for amplifying the injustices of mass criminalization and mass incarceration that we chronicle in '13th.' Now more than ever, it is important to educate ourselves, explore our shared history and elevate our awareness about matters of human dignity."