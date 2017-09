'Wowie zowie!': Hollywood veterans and rising stars react to Oscar nominations

Actor John Krasinski (L) and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs announce the Actor in a Leading Role nominees during the nominations announcements for the 88th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 14, 2016. The Oscars will be presented in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lawrence, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan were among the dozens of performers and filmmakers honored with Oscar nominations on Thursday, in a year that sees Hollywood veterans face off against rising stars.

Following are reactions from some of the nominees, who were chosen by voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They commented via statement, social media, phone or in person.

Alejandro Inarritu, best director for “The Revenant”

“I am in London and just heard the good news! We gave it our all on this film and this appreciation from the Academy means a lot to me and my colleagues who made it possible. Champagne and Mezcal will run tonight!”

Jennifer Lawrence, best actress for “Joy”

“I feel incredibly honored to be recognized among the other amazing women in this category.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor for “The Revenant”

“I am so grateful to the Academy for their recognition of this film. Making ‘The Revenant’ was one of the most rewarding and collaborative experiences of my life.”

Sylvester Stallone, best supporting actor for “Creed”

“I am incredibly humbled by this honor. I was not expecting it ... especially at this time in my life.”

George Miller, best director for “Mad Max: Fury Road”

“Wowie zowie! So many talented people labored mightily to bring this movie to the screen. It’s lovely that the Academy has acknowledged our work in this way.”

Saoirse Ronan, best actress for “Brooklyn”

“When we made ‘Brooklyn,’ we had no idea of what was to come. It is the most personal film I have ever done, the hardest one, too.”

Mark Rylance, best supporting actor for “Bridge of Spies”

“May I say, I am particularly proud to be nominated as a supporting actor, as I find the level of supporting acting in films these days utterly convincing and very often extremely moving, even the smallest parts.”

Charlotte Rampling, best actress for “45 Years”

“Having the wonderful experience of working with the great Tom Courtenay and Andrew Haigh was a truly rewarding experience and I am simply delighted to have everyone’s hard work and true collaboration honored by our friends and peers in the Academy.”

Brie Larson, best actress for “Room”

“I‘m so lucky and humbled to be a part of this beautiful story, in a once-in-a-lifetime role. Congratulations to my fellow nominees. Truly, I am very grateful this morning.”

Jennifer Jason Leigh, best supporting actress for “The Hateful Eight”

“This is incredible news to wake up to. I am thrilled.”

Mark Ruffalo, best supporting actor for “Spotlight”

“This film is very important to me, and is even more important to journalism.”

Eddie Redmayne, best actor for “The Danish Girl”

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Academy for this nomination – particularly in a year with so many brilliant films and performances.”

Tom Hardy, best supporting actor for “The Revenant”

“I didn’t expect that to happen to me ... I’m a bit shocked.”

Adam McKay, best director for “The Big Short”

”Thank you to the members of the Academy and to all the audiences that have supported ‘The Big Short.’ Now I‘m going to take a nap.”

Andrea Berloff and Jonathan Herman, best original screenplay for “Straight Outta Compton”

“We are humbled by this honor and are excited to be able to continue the discussion of not only (rap group) NWA’s legacy but also the larger conversation of civil rights in America.”

Nick Hornby, best adapted screenplay for “Brooklyn”

“The moment I saw Saoirse Ronan’s incredible performance in ‘Brooklyn,’ I knew that she would get nominated for an Oscar and that she might drag one or two of us along with her.”

Phyllis Nagy, best adapted screenplay for “Carol”

“It’s the stuff of dreams, for sure, and I certainly never imagined this happening when I began this journey 18 years ago.”

Laszlo Nemes, director of best foreign language film “Son of Saul” from Hungary

”The close collaboration of a dedicated international cast and crew transformed the ambition of a first feature into a film that can now reach a wider audience worldwide, including a new generation that has lost touch with such defining moments of our civilization as the Holocaust

Pete Docter, best original screenplay and best animated feature film for “Inside Out”

”To me, I‘m not interested in reality; I want to go somewhere that we can’t go in any other medium. This film certainly allowed that opportunity.”

Ennio Morricone, best original score for “The Hateful Eight”

“To work with such a brilliant young director (Quentin Tarantino) at my age gives me great pleasure. He was just one year old when I wrote my first score for Sergio Leone for ‘A Fistful of Dollars.'”