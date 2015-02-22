Factbox: Oscar nominations in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will hold the 87th Academy Awards at a ceremony on Sunday.
Following is a list of nominees in leading categories.
“American Sniper”
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
“Selma”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Whiplash”
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Michael Keaton, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Alejandro G. Inarritu, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Bennett Miller, “Foxcatcher”
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Morten Tyldum, “The Imitation Game”
Robert Duvall, “The Judge”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Laura Dern, “Wild”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Emma Stone, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Meryl Streep, “Into The Woods”
Jason Hall, “American Sniper”
Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”
Anthony McCarten, “The Theory of Everything”
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris
Jr., Armando Bo, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
E. Max Frye, Dan Futterman, “Foxcatcher”
Wes Anderson, Hugo Guinness, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
“Ida” (Poland)
“Leviathan” (Russia)
“Tangerines” (Estonia)
“Timbuktu” (Mauritania)
“Wild Tales” (Argentina)
“Big Hero 6”
“The Boxtrolls”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“Song of the Sea”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
“CitizenFour”
“Finding Vivian Maier”
“Last Days in Vietnam”
“The Salt of the Earth”
“Virunga”
“Everything is Awesome,” from “The Lego Movie”
“Glory,” from “Selma”
“Grateful,” from “Beyond the Lights”
“I‘m Not Gonna Miss You,” from “Glen Campbell ... I’ll Be Me”
“Lost Stars,” from “Begin Again”
Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Alexandre Desplat, “The Imitation Game”
Hans Zimmer, “Interstellar”
Gary Yershon, “Mr. Turner”
Johann Johannsson, “The Theory of Everything”
Milena Canonero, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Mark Bridges, “Inherent Vice”
Colleen Atwood, “Into The Woods”
Anna B. Sheppard and Jane Clive, “Maleficent”
Jacqueline Durran, “Mr. Turner”
Emmanuel Lubezki, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)”
Robert Yeoman, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Lukasz Zal, Ryszard Lenczewski, “Ida”
Dick Pope, “Mr. Turner”
Roger Deakins, “Unbroken”
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, “Foxcatcher”
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, David White, “Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Interstellar”
“X-Men: Days of Future Past”
