2015 Oscar nominations in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will hold the 87th Academy Awards at a ceremony on Sunday.

Following is a list of nominees in leading categories.

BEST PICTURE

“American Sniper”

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Selma”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Whiplash”

BEST ACTOR

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Michael Keaton, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of

Ignorance)”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

BEST ACTRESS

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro G. Inarritu, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of

Ignorance)”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Bennett Miller, “Foxcatcher”

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Morten Tyldum, “The Imitation Game”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Laura Dern, “Wild”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Meryl Streep, “Into The Woods”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jason Hall, “American Sniper”

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”

Anthony McCarten, “The Theory of Everything”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris

Jr., Armando Bo, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of

Ignorance)”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

E. Max Frye, Dan Futterman, “Foxcatcher”

Wes Anderson, Hugo Guinness, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Ida” (Poland)

“Leviathan” (Russia)

“Tangerines” (Estonia)

“Timbuktu” (Mauritania)

“Wild Tales” (Argentina)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Big Hero 6”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“Song of the Sea”

“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“CitizenFour”

“Finding Vivian Maier”

“Last Days in Vietnam”

“The Salt of the Earth”

“Virunga”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Everything is Awesome,” from “The Lego Movie”

“Glory,” from “Selma”

“Grateful,” from “Beyond the Lights”

“I‘m Not Gonna Miss You,” from “Glen Campbell...I’ll Be Me”

“Lost Stars,” from “Begin Again”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Imitation Game”

Hans Zimmer, “Interstellar”

Gary Yershon, “Mr. Turner”

Johann Johannsson, “The Theory of Everything”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Milena Canonero, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Mark Bridges, “Inherent Vice”

Colleen Atwood, “Into The Woods”

Anna B. Sheppard and Jane Clive, “Maleficent”

Jacqueline Durran, “Mr. Turner”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Emmanuel Lubezki, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of

Ignorance)”

Robert Yeoman, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Lukasz Zal, Ryszard Lenczewski, “Ida”

Dick Pope, “Mr. Turner”

Roger Deakins, “Unbroken”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, “Foxcatcher”

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, David White, “Guardians of the Galaxy”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Interstellar”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”