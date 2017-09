Red carpet is rolled out outside the Dolby theatre during preparations leading up to the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The world’s most famous red carpet was rolled out at the famed Los Angeles Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, kicking off the countdown to this weekend’s star-studded Oscars ceremony.

Crews unraveled the red runway down Hollywood Boulevard, on which Oscar nominees like Brie Larson and Cate Blanchett will show off their gowns as they arrive for the ceremony on Sunday.