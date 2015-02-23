Factbox: Oscar winners in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 87th Academy Awards at a ceremony on Sunday.

Following is a list of winners in leading categories.

BEST PICTURE

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

BEST ACTOR

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

BEST ACTRESS

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro G. Inarritu, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of

Ignorance)”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris

Jr., Armando Bo, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of

Ignorance)”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Ida” (Poland)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Big Hero 6”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“CitizenFour”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Glory,” from “Selma”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Milena Canonero, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Emmanuel Lubezki, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of

Ignorance)”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Interstellar”