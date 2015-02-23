Factbox: Oscar winners in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 87th Academy Awards at a ceremony on Sunday.
Following is a list of winners in leading categories.
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Alejandro G. Inarritu, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”
Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris
Jr., Armando Bo, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)”
“Ida” (Poland)
“Big Hero 6”
“CitizenFour”
“Glory,” from “Selma”
Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Milena Canonero, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Emmanuel Lubezki, ”Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)”
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Interstellar”
