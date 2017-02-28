LOS ANGELES The 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards, also known as the Oscars:
Best Picture
"Moonlight"
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Actress
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Best Original Screenplay
"Manchester by the Sea" - Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Best Adapted Screenplay
"Moonlight" - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best Animated Film
"Zootopia"
Best Foreign Language Film
"The Salesman," Iran
Best Documentary Film
"O.J.: Made in America"
Best Original Song
"City of Stars" - "La La Land." Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul
