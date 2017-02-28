LOS ANGELES The 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards, also known as the Oscars:

Best Picture

"Moonlight"

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Actress

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Best Original Screenplay

"Manchester by the Sea" - Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Moonlight" - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Animated Film

"Zootopia"

Best Foreign Language Film

"The Salesman," Iran

Best Documentary Film

"O.J.: Made in America"

Best Original Song

"City of Stars" - "La La Land." Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)