Tupac Shakur, Janet Jackson head up Rock Hall of Fame nominees
NEW YORK Slain rapper Tupac Shakur, pop star Janet Jackson and protest singer Joan Baez were among 19 musicians nominated on Tuesday for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
TOKYO American film director Martin Scorsese and Latvian musician Gidon Kremer were among five international artists honored at Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards on Tuesday, renowned prizes given annually by the Japan Art Association.
Japan's Prince Hitachi presented the awards at a ceremony in Tokyo, while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared on screen to congratulate the 2016 laureates, who also included American photographer Cindy Sherman, French artist Annette Messager and Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha.
The awards, founded in 1989, recognize individuals who have contributed to the development of international arts in the fields of sculpture, painting, music, theater/film and architecture.
Scorsese, director of films such as "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull", was honored for his contribution to cinema. His latest film, "Silence", about the history of Christianity in Japan, is due out at the end of the year.
Previous Praemium Imperiale winners include British sculptor Antony Gormley and late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Hugh Lawson)
LOS ANGELES "The West Wing" actress Allison Janney was joined by former co-star Richard Schiff as she received the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
CANNES, France The much-anticipated BBC environmental series "Planet Earth II" narrated by British naturalist David Attenborough as well as the 2016 remake of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are among the program to be screened at the annual Mipcom entertainment industry meeting, underway in Cannes this week.