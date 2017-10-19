FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ed Sheeran 'bruised and broken' after accident, tour uncertain
October 19, 2017 / 12:11 AM / 3 days ago

Ed Sheeran 'bruised and broken' after accident, tour uncertain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Ed Sheeran said he was “a bit bruised and broken” on Wednesday as he recovered from a bicycle accident that left him with a broken wrist, elbow and rib and led to the cancellation of shows on the Asia leg of his tour.

Sheeran, 26, sported a full cast on one arm and a sling on the other arm as he walked down the red carpet at London’s Q Awards for music.

“I am a bit bruised and broken but I am fine,” the singer told Reuters. “It was a bike accident and I broke my wrist, broke my elbow, broke a rib ... I’ll be alright though.”

Sheeran added that the future of his “Divide” world tour was “up to (my) manager and agent.”

The singer said in an Instagram post this week that he suffered fractures to his wrist and elbow and that he was “unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future.” His injury forced the cancellation of tour dates in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong so far.

Sheeran went into Wednesday’s awards with three nominations and won the accolade for best act in the world today. The annual ceremony hosted by Britain’s Q magazine, celebrates musical talent.

Reporting by Edward Baran for Reuters TV; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andrew Hay

